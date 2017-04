Ich habe es gesehen letzen Samstag.

I saw the tourer and hatchback testmules on Saturday morning in Heidelberg around 8.40 am

The wheelarches and the edges of the rear light clusters were covered in camoflage on both kombi and hatchback - very light camoflage but heavier on the kombi than on the hatchback. I guessed they were 4x4 versions. They were accompanied by another new Insignia with no camoflage.